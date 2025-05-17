Sign up
Photo 1536
Spit beach....
....looking out into St Austell Bay.......
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
14th May 2025 12:07pm
sky
sea
beach
bay
cornwall
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely vista
May 17th, 2025
