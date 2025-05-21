Sign up
Photo 1539
Mevagissey Bay.....
.......the sea was a bit teasy on this day....felt it needed to be b & w.....
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
waves
,
b
,
&
,
w
,
mevagissey
Mags
ace
Excellent b&w!
May 21st, 2025
