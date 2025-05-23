Sign up
Previous
Photo 1541
Through the rigging.........
.........you can see Plymouth Marina.......this was on a tall ship berthed there for the Pirate Festival last weekend, where we gigged on the Sunday. Sunshine all day and despite sun cream we all came back with sunburn !!!
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
18th May 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
ship
,
plymouth
,
tall
,
ropes
Pat
I love this view through the rigging and that perfect blue sky!
May 23rd, 2025
