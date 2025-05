Watering Hill Lane Graveyard.....

........some very old graves here dating back to the late 1700's........very local......names that are still here today.....a lot of very young men's names from WW1 and WW2.......It is very quiet and has such an abundance of wild life.....birds, squirrels and who knows what else.......there a lot of very damaged graves in the oldest part...I did have a faff with this as I felt it suited the shot.



