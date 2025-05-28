Previous
Cottage garden....... by cutekitty
Cottage garden.......

....not mine......it is my next-door-but-one neighbour.....although that is my house in the background there......
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Corinne C ace
A wonderfully composed pic and garden
May 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
May 28th, 2025  
