Wall-ferns.... by cutekitty
Wall-ferns....

......they grow in the strangest places....this was one of the walls of the Abbey Gardens on Tresco.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Kitty Hawke

Aimee Ann
Fascinating... resilience in action
June 5th, 2025  
