Seagull.... by cutekitty
Seagull....

........this cheeky seagull was pacing up and down outside our window when we got to Penzance last Friday.......it was really warm and we had our big window open.......was a bit concerned that he would pop in for a 'wine-o-clock'.....
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
