Previous
A fine collection ......... by cutekitty
Photo 1558

A fine collection .........

.....of figureheads at the Valhalla museum on Tresco......They are all kept in such good condition for their 'retirement'.....
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love that museum! They are all so beautiful in different ways.
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact