Photo 1558
A fine collection .........
.....of figureheads at the Valhalla museum on Tresco......They are all kept in such good condition for their 'retirement'.....
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
31st May 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
ships
,
scilly
,
tresco
,
figureheads
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love that museum! They are all so beautiful in different ways.
June 10th, 2025
