Strange little critter..... by cutekitty
Photo 1559

Strange little critter.....

..have no idea what this one is.......probably native to Scilly and found no-where else !!! He was almost glowing in the sunshine.....
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Kitty Hawke

Dianne ace
Reminds me of a potato flower. A very pretty colour.
June 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful flower & odd beetle.
June 11th, 2025  
