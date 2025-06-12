Sign up
Previous
Photo 1560
Boat jetty.....
.......where we waited for the ferry boat to take us from Tresco back to St Marys (Scilly) which is the Island mass in the distance......lovely calm sea (thankfully) and warm too.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
0
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1560
photos
71
followers
72
following
427% complete
View this month »
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
31st May 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
clouds
,
st
,
pier
,
jetty
,
marys
,
scilly
,
tresco
,
islnd
Beverley
Very beautiful… your photos were inspiring
June 12th, 2025
Diana
Wonderful capture and leading line.
June 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely pov.
June 12th, 2025
