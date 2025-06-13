Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Wave bye-bye......
....last pic from Tresco......we are off to Falmouth Shanty Festival gigging for the weekend. 5 sets over the 3 days........will try to get some pics from there.......see you on the other side !
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
museum
,
valhalla
,
scilly
,
tresco
,
figureheads
