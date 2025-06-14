Sign up
Previous
Photo 1562
BIG cruise ship.....
....docked in Falmouth Marina last weekend. The town was already full with Shanty Festival-ers.......then several thousand tourists appear (all very bemused about the various groups and bands all dotted around the town singing their hearts out ! )
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Kitty Hawke
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
14th June 2025 8:59am
Tags
ship
,
docks
,
harbour
,
marina
,
cruise
,
falmouth
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m sure it was better on shore entertainment than on ship.
June 17th, 2025
