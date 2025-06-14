Previous
BIG cruise ship..... by cutekitty
BIG cruise ship.....

....docked in Falmouth Marina last weekend. The town was already full with Shanty Festival-ers.......then several thousand tourists appear (all very bemused about the various groups and bands all dotted around the town singing their hearts out ! )
Kitty Hawke

Susan Wakely ace
I’m sure it was better on shore entertainment than on ship.
June 17th, 2025  
