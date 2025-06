That sort of day.......

.........big dark clouds.....then fluffy sunny ones......however Friday 13th turned very was very wet and stormy. We got soaked putting our tent up....and mopping it out afterwards......it rained all afternoon and evening, but managed to clear for our gig at 10 p.m. Got all packed up from that, got back to tent, went to bed and at 2 a.m. ish the tent decided it was sieve (not a tent at all) and we woke up wet all over and underfoot........and still it rained.........not a good experience.....