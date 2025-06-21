Sign up
Photo 1569
Peaceful........
.....another view from backstage at the 'Working Boat' in Falmouth where we performed recently. Such a very quiet scene............until we got started that is !!
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1569
photos
70
followers
72
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
14th June 2025 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
river
,
pier
,
estuary
,
falmouth
Brian
ace
Indeed. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 23rd, 2025
