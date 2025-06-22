Previous
Flushing.... by cutekitty
Flushing....

..........across the river estuary from the Greenbank Hotel where we gigged recently at the Falmouth Shanty Festival.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Kitty Hawke

Susan Wakely ace
There is something so calming about looking at boats on the water..
June 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely level look across the water!
June 24th, 2025  
