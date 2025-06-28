Previous
Watering Lane Cemeery by cutekitty
Photo 1575

Watering Lane Cemeery

This is the oldest part of the cemetery.....some graves dating back to the early 1800's......sadly this part is in sad decline with some of the monuments delapidated and disintegrating and weeds growing feral.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
A sad story telling image and narrative
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact