Previous
Photo 1577
So BLUE......
.......I pruned this Hydrangea almost down to the ground last Autumn........it has grown so big now though, overhanging the path......and lovely big blooms.
Thank you all so much for your very lovely comments and FAVs on my yesterday's pic......and for putting it on the PP.....very much appreciated.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
5
4
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1577
photos
69
followers
72
following
432% complete
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
2nd July 2025 11:01am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
bush
,
hydrangea
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely shaded
July 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2025
CC Folk
ace
These are so beautiful, Kitty! Fav
July 3rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Gorgeous Kitty. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 3rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Neat colour.
July 3rd, 2025
