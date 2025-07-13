Beach Huts..............

...........on the Prom at Dawlish Warren.......we have been on our hols here (well....camping anyway)....and loved these 'old fashioned' looking beach huts. When I was a kid I spent my school summer holidays in and around Southend-on-Sea with my Nan (who had a caravan there) and she always hired a beach hut for us...she would sit outside in a deck chair and occasionlly send me for a Beach 'Tray of Tea' (with a 5/- deposit (25p today) and a sneaky ice lolly for me......while I went swimming and beach combing (in the mud......Happy Days........:)