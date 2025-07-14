Previous
A walk on the pier..... by cutekitty
A walk on the pier.....

............ohhh.....maybe not then ! This is Teignmouth 'Grand Pier'.......not so very grand these days sadly......great shame....there can't be very many of these Victorian wooden piers left now.
Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
JackieR ace
Being renovated not dismantled is the important thing. Hope you had an enjoyable holiday
July 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that it’s a restoration in progress.
July 14th, 2025  
