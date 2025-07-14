Sign up
A walk on the pier.....
............ohhh.....maybe not then ! This is Teignmouth 'Grand Pier'.......not so very grand these days sadly......great shame....there can't be very many of these Victorian wooden piers left now.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
wooden
,
derelict
,
pier
,
fences
,
teignmouth
JackieR
ace
Being renovated not dismantled is the important thing. Hope you had an enjoyable holiday
July 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that it’s a restoration in progress.
July 14th, 2025
