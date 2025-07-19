Sign up
Previous
Photo 1587
The River Dart....
.....from the road bridge in Totnes, near to the Steamer Quuay where we parked......very busy little town....very interesting with lots independant shops.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1587
photos
69
followers
72
following
434% complete
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
12th July 2025 11:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
boats
,
trees
,
park
,
river
,
vegetation
,
dart
,
totnes
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks lovely.
July 18th, 2025
