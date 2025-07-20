Previous
View from the Ferry...... by cutekitty
Photo 1589

View from the Ferry......

....we crossed from Starrcross to Exmouth on their little Ferry....it's not a long journey, but very twisty to avoid the sandbanks which are just about eveywhere ! This view is looking back towards Starcross.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a lovely composition
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact