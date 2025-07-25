Previous
Gone feral...... by cutekitty
Gone feral......

........think he is about to take over the garage wall entirely ! Thank you for all your lovely comments and FAV's recently.......much appreciated.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Diana
It looks fabulous, and I also love that beautiful ornament.
July 25th, 2025  
Dianne
Beautiful healthy plant.
July 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Obviously in a happy place.
July 25th, 2025  
