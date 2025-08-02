Previous
Lake.... by cutekitty
Photo 1596

Lake....

....this is the largest of the three lakes that are on the site we camped on with our new camper......Lovely wild areas around the site, lots of very old trees and all sorts of wildlife (I don't mean the campers)
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Looks idyllic! Only hope there are not tiny flying things that annoy you at lakes like this!
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact