Guardian of the lake..... by cutekitty
Guardian of the lake.....

.......think this tree may have been growing there since the year dot ! It is very large and has its feet in the lake........this was on the camp site where we stayed last week.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Mags ace
Beautiful and so mysterious!
August 3rd, 2025  
