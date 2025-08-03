Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1597
Guardian of the lake.....
.......think this tree may have been growing there since the year dot ! It is very large and has its feet in the lake........this was on the camp site where we stayed last week.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1597
photos
69
followers
72
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
30th July 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
branches
,
lake
,
shrubs
Mags
ace
Beautiful and so mysterious!
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close