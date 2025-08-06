Previous
Pirates....... by cutekitty
Photo 1600

Pirates.......

........we gigged a the Fowey Lifeboat day recently.......lovely sunny day with quite a few people about. The RNLI is one of the charities we support so this was a free gig for them and we rattled their buckets for donations for them.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Pat
A lovely bunch of pirates and what a great thing to do for the RNLI.
I would have loved to be there.
August 11th, 2025  
