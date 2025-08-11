Previous
Brewery dray..... by cutekitty
Brewery dray.....

........belonging to the Hook Norton Brewery (a local brewer from the Cropredy area) who were one of the beer, ale, cider and lager supliers. Beautiful cart horses, beautifully presented (as were the grooms)......
11th August 2025

