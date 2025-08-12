Previous
Just cruising by......... by cutekitty
Photo 1605

Just cruising by.........

............there were not many clouds around while we were at the music festival at Cropredy.......but the ones that were ........not sure if one reminds me of a submarine or a cruise ship !!
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

@cutekitty
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Nice find and shot.
August 14th, 2025  
