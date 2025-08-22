Sign up
Photo 1608
Get ready to.......
........party...........Cassandra Wytchazel (who is my daughter and plays bass with us) Captain Swillin' Billy Flynn, and Rik (whose name escapes me atm) who plays mandolin and penny whistle.....
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
24th August 2025 12:52pm
Tags
in
,
amps
,
instruments
,
edgcumbe
,
cremyll
