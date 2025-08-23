Previous
Across the river..... by cutekitty
Photo 1609

Across the river.....

.......from Cremyll (where we gigged yesterday afternoon)......looking over to Plymouth Barbican and Marina. Lovely sunny day with lots of boating activity on the water.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
