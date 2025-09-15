Sign up
Photo 1615
Autumn Bounty.......
.........lovely apples on a tree in our favourite camping park (Trethiggis in Quintrell Downs, near Newquay).....we have just stayed there for a few days for our 25th wedding anniversary and my 75th birthday.....and very nice it was too.....
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1616
photos
69
followers
71
following
442% complete
View this month »
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
15th September 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
apples
,
harvest
,
newquay
,
bounty
,
cornwall
,
september
