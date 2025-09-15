Previous
Next
Autumn Bounty....... by cutekitty
Photo 1615

Autumn Bounty.......

.........lovely apples on a tree in our favourite camping park (Trethiggis in Quintrell Downs, near Newquay).....we have just stayed there for a few days for our 25th wedding anniversary and my 75th birthday.....and very nice it was too.....
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact