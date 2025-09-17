Lakeside....

......this iis the largest of the three lakes on the site we camped on last week (with our campervan).....the weather was 'challenging' but we got out somewhere every day and it was a nice break away. As you may have read on Mr Flynn's post last week, I have just been diagnosed with Lymphoma (a type of blood cancer) and have been having a series of diagnostic tests (I sound like a car going in for its MOT)......am scheduled for a PET scan this week and a meeting with the Consultant the following week....when I hope I will get a timetable for treatment.......still shocked by this diagnosis....not what I was expecting at all......