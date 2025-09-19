Sign up
Photo 1619
Such a fab name......
.....for an interesting little shop.......and not a 'Rick Stein' name attached to it.................Needless to say this shop is in Padstow (Padstein) !!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1619
photos
69
followers
71
following
443% complete
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
18th September 2025 11:34am
Privacy
Tags
shop
,
curio
,
cornwall
,
padstow
Mags
ace
I'd have to take my time looking in there. =)
September 22nd, 2025
