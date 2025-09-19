Previous
Such a fab name...... by cutekitty
Such a fab name......

.....for an interesting little shop.......and not a 'Rick Stein' name attached to it.................Needless to say this shop is in Padstow (Padstein) !!
Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Mags ace
I'd have to take my time looking in there. =)
September 22nd, 2025  
