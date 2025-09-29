Previous
Geraniums ..... by cutekitty
Photo 1629

Geraniums .....

....ferns and succulents in this lovely Viictorian greenhouse at Heligan Gardens............and so lovely and warm in there too !
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Kitty Hawke

Mags ace
Wonderful greenhouse! Hope you're doing as well as you can be. =)
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely super posh greenhouse… nice it’s heated
October 3rd, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
@marlboromaam It smelled lovely too. Waiting for chemo dates now.....treatment has been confirmed and I have signed everything and had the pros and cons discussed....got a heart scan next Friday.
October 3rd, 2025  
