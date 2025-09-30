Sign up
Photo 1628
Plaited......
.....one of the heavy horses on show in Heligan Gardens last weekend. This one was meeting and greeting .......as is traditional.......
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
horse
,
heavy
,
mane
,
heligan
,
plaited
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful horse
October 1st, 2025
