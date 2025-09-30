Previous
Plaited...... by cutekitty
Plaited......

.....one of the heavy horses on show in Heligan Gardens last weekend. This one was meeting and greeting .......as is traditional.......
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Annie D ace
what a beautiful horse
October 1st, 2025  
