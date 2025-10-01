Previous
Pumpkins..... by cutekitty
Pumpkins.....

.......at Heligan Gardens. They always make a huge and very lovely display for Autumn/Halloween.......will visit and take pics at end of month.

Thank you for your kind words and FAVs recently and on my hospital visits.......have been this morning and have had chemo treatment confirmed, just waiting for a start date.....very soon I hope .....
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
