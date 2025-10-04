Previous
The last...... by cutekitty
The last......

...of the lovely blue hydrangea flowers at Heligan Gardens.......most have faded already, but these ones are defiantly hanging on.......
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years
Susan Wakely ace
They are giving a Beautiful show.
October 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
October 5th, 2025  
