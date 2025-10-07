Very old.....

.......Magnolia tree at Heligan Gardens......this was planted in Victorian times when exotic plants wre 'all the rage'......Heligan was worked by 22 gardeners before WW1, but only 8 of them actully came back afterwards. The gardens went into a slow decline after that until it became complely feral until the 1990's when it was rediscovered and brought back into the fabulous gardens here at the moment.....Thank you all so much for your very kind words and wishes yesterday....so very much appreciated X