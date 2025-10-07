Previous
Very old..... by cutekitty
Photo 1636

Very old.....

.......Magnolia tree at Heligan Gardens......this was planted in Victorian times when exotic plants wre 'all the rage'......Heligan was worked by 22 gardeners before WW1, but only 8 of them actully came back afterwards. The gardens went into a slow decline after that until it became complely feral until the 1990's when it was rediscovered and brought back into the fabulous gardens here at the moment.....Thank you all so much for your very kind words and wishes yesterday....so very much appreciated X
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Cool shapes a pity it hasn’t been cared for
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact