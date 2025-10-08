Sign up
Previous
Photo 1637
Healthy plants......
....in the lovely old greenhouse at Heligan Gardens.......wish my house plants looked so lush........I don't seem to have green fingers with houseplants......sadly........Thank you for all your kind words and FAVs recently....much appreciated.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1637
Taken
28th September 2025 11:50am
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
greenhouse
,
succulents
,
heligan
