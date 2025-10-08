Previous
Healthy plants...... by cutekitty
Photo 1637

Healthy plants......

....in the lovely old greenhouse at Heligan Gardens.......wish my house plants looked so lush........I don't seem to have green fingers with houseplants......sadly........Thank you for all your kind words and FAVs recently....much appreciated.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact