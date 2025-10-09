Previous
Washing today...... ? by cutekitty
Photo 1638

Washing today...... ?

..........Lady Luna says 'Nope'.........
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
JackieR ace
have you washed her usual cushions??
October 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy & comfy in the sunbeams…
October 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, they do say if you want the most comfortable chair, you have to move the cat first! Clearly laundry basket is a good second for Lady Luna!
October 12th, 2025  
