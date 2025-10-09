Sign up
Photo 1638
Washing today...... ?
..........Lady Luna says 'Nope'.........
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1640
photos
70
followers
72
following
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
11th October 2025 8:49am
Tags
washing
,
cat
,
basket
,
tortie
JackieR
ace
have you washed her usual cushions??
October 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Happy & comfy in the sunbeams…
October 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, they do say if you want the most comfortable chair, you have to move the cat first! Clearly laundry basket is a good second for Lady Luna!
October 12th, 2025
