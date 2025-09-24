Previous
Twin Granddaughters! by cwarrior
Photo 392

Twin Granddaughters!

Born very early but doing very well now.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Caroline Warrior

@cwarrior
I have a Nikon D90 that I am still getting the hang of, so this is a great site for motivating me to keep taking...
Photo Details

