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Previous
Photo 394
Cherries
First bowl picked in the garden.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Caroline Warrior
@cwarrior
I have a Nikon D90 that I am still getting the hang of, so this is a great site for motivating me to keep taking...
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365
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Pixel 8a
Taken
6th July 2026 7:00am
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