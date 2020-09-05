Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2
Head Shot
I took this shot a couple of years ago and just ran across it. I reprocessed it to work on the focus.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
851
photos
75
followers
73
following
205% complete
View this month »
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Latest from all albums
743
102
744
745
746
747
748
749
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th September 2020 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a perfect close up with wonderful detail.
November 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close