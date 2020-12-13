Sign up
Previous
Next
32 / 365
There is a Fungus Among Us
Took a walk in our metro park today carrying my 100mm macro lens. I really enjoyed looking at the ground for interesting subjects.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Bill
@cwbill
32
photos
10
followers
16
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
4
4
365
NIKON D7100
13th December 2020 3:58pm
on the
New Faces
page
