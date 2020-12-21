Previous
Next
Memories of Octoberfest by cwbill
40 / 365

Memories of Octoberfest

In 2017 I had the good fortune to attend Octoberfest in Munich. While there we spent our time in the Paulaner tent. I will always have a soft spot in my heart for this fabulous beer. I recently found a store that carries this beer.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Bill

@cwbill
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise