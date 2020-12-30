Sign up
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Ice Crystals in The Sky
I took this with my 100mm macro lens. Car windows can provide such an interesting subject when frosted in the morning. Such detail in the crystals. I thought the negative area looked like stars shining through a forest.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th December 2020 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne ❀
ace
cool details!
December 31st, 2020
