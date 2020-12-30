Previous
Ice Crystals in The Sky by cwbill
I took this with my 100mm macro lens. Car windows can provide such an interesting subject when frosted in the morning. Such detail in the crystals. I thought the negative area looked like stars shining through a forest.
Anne ❀ ace
cool details!
December 31st, 2020  
