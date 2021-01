Surprise Visitor

My wife and I have a couple of owl boxes hanging from trees near our house in hopes that we attract Eastern Screech Owls. Today we looked out and this guy was looking out the box. Hoping that this guy finds a mate and used this box for nesting as it is only about 30 feet from the windows in our house. Not my greatest photo, but we are to excited about seeing it to not post. Hopefully if it stays I will get better photos in the future.