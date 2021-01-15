Previous
A Trip Back in Time by cwbill
65 / 365

A Trip Back in Time

This is an old canal boat floating on a short section of the old Walhonding Canal. This was a spur canal which tied into the Ohio and Eric canal system. This system became obsolete with the advent of the railroad.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
