Three Swans a Flying by cwbill
Three Swans a Flying

I think these were Tundra Swans. I liked the composition of the shot but it wasn't a sharp enough shot so I turned it into a painting in photoshop.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Corinne C ace
Very nice. They are so graceful.
January 25th, 2021  
