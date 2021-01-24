Sign up
Three Swans a Flying
I think these were Tundra Swans. I liked the composition of the shot but it wasn't a sharp enough shot so I turned it into a painting in photoshop.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Corinne C
ace
Very nice. They are so graceful.
January 25th, 2021
