Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Not Long For This World
My father used to say "The road to hell is paved with good intention". This old building has been on steel skids ready to move for about 25 years. Someone had the good intention to preserve this building.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
77
photos
26
followers
31
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th January 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Great old structure. Love the textures and curved lines.
January 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close