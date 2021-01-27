Previous
Not Long For This World by cwbill
77 / 365

Not Long For This World

My father used to say "The road to hell is paved with good intention". This old building has been on steel skids ready to move for about 25 years. Someone had the good intention to preserve this building.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
KWind ace
Great old structure. Love the textures and curved lines.
January 28th, 2021  
