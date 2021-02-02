Sign up
Beautiful Boy
This beautiful House Finch showed up today while I was braving the cold with my camera.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd February 2021 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
sheri
Such nice features and detail.
February 3rd, 2021
