Previous
Next
Beautiful Boy by cwbill
83 / 365

Beautiful Boy

This beautiful House Finch showed up today while I was braving the cold with my camera.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
Such nice features and detail.
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise